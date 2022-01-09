3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $249,900

Just minutes from Elko !!! Come see this well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home next to the BLM! It's all electric and has a wood stove that heats the whole house and a metal roof. And a private well and fully fenced lot that is landscaped with a beautiful lawn and trees, a deck and an enclosed garden. You'll love the 36x24 shop, 100amp 240volt electricity, 2 oversized electric garage doors and a work bay and wood stove with blowers! Come see it today!