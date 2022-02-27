3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $265,000

Welcome to this beautiful 2 level townhome. The entrance of this home is through a landscaped and fenced front yard. On the main level you will find an Open Concept Area that includes the Living, Dining and Kitchen area with beautiful hardwood flooring and a spacious storage area under the stairs. There is also a half bath on the main floor, perfect for guests. In the kitchen there is great cabinet and counter space, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and an island with a sink that also allows for extra seating. Upstairs you will have your main suite attached bathroom and a spacious walk in closet along with two additional bedrooms, another full bathroom and your laundry room. This home also features a two car attached garage.