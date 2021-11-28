Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new appliances!,3 bedrooms 1.5 bath. Close to downtown with a great view of the city. features a long driveway for plenty of parking an a spacious backyard. Agent is owner of property
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $265,000
