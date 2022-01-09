 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $267,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $267,000

Beautiful home with a ton of upgrades!! Located near schools and shopping, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a newer A/C system, furnace, roof, tankless hot water heater, and water filtration system. The yard is fully landscaped with a sprinkler system to keep the yard green all year. also features a carport that is large enough for multiple cars or RVs. As an added bonus there is a shed in the backyard. Move-in-ready!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $235,000

Newly remodeled! 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home, permanently attached on over 2 acres in Osino. This home has just been refinished and is mov…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $417,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $417,000

Model: Lakeridge. Status - Permitting. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops,…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $320,000

Beautiful single-family home located in the heart of Elko. Nearby and within only minutes away from all major shops, restaurants, schools, bus…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $565,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $565,000

Model: The Zephyr with Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Standard features: Granite coun…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

This well cared for home located on a quiet street is your next home! This amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a living room, dining room, …

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $465,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $465,000

New Construction home that will sit on a 1.86 acre corner lot with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Verdi Model that offer…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News