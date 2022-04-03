 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $285,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $285,000

This charming 3 bed/2 bath Tree Street home is ready for a new owner! Located in the heart of Elko just minutes from EVERYTHING, this corner lot residence is a true gem! Inside, the open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen combo is light, bright and airy with it's large picture windows. The updated kitchen offers plenty or counter and storage space with ample room to move about and entertain. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs along with access to the backyard. Downstairs, the finished basement offers a 2nd living room, 3rd bedroom and 2nd bathroom. The covered porch out front is perfect for enjoying the outdoors on those nicer days and the home also comes with a large storage shed out back. Don't miss out on this property!

