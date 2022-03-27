This charming 3 bed/2 bath Tree Street home is ready for a new owner! Located in the heart of Elko just minutes from EVERYTHING, this corner lot residence is a true gem! Inside, the open concept Living/Dining/Kitchen combo is light, bright and airy with it's large picture windows. The updated kitchen offers plenty or counter and storage space with ample room to move about and entertain. There are 2 bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs along with access to the backyard. Downstairs, the finished basement offers a 2nd living room, 3rd bedroom and 2nd bathroom. The covered porch out front is perfect for enjoying the outdoors on those nicer days and the home also comes with a large storage shed out back. Don't miss out on this property!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000
