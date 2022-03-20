Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitchen, and dining room on the main level. Bedrooms and a full bathroom are on the upper level. The lower level hosts a family room that walks directly out onto the back deck. Both the front and back of the home have wood decks, perfect for entertaining or watching a sunset. The backyard is fully fenced with flower beds, lawn, and mature trees. Automatic sprinklers make watering a breeze. The garage has a newly insulated door, shelving, and a workbench. Enjoy taking a stroll on the trails at the end of Spruce Road to the water tanks or to the golf course. Call today to view this lovely home.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000
