Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters and pantry. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanity and walk in shower. Home features two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, central air and insulated garage. The sides and back of the property will be fenced and each lot then fenced in between the homes in the back with gate access and small concrete patio off the back. There will be a HOA that covers front landscaping, snow removal, water/sewer, garbage and common area insurance. There is parking in the common area for guests and a common area BBQ sitting area. If timeframe of construction allows, buyers may make changes/upgrades to finish materials. Exterior rendering is artists rendition and contractor may make changes at his discretion. Listing agent is owner principal of Kelly Builders
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $295,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…
This 2011 Arnold Beck built construction home is located in a desirable location of the Horse Palace Spring Creek area on 2.2 acres with a 150…
Welcome Home! This well maintained Town Home Features, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, fenced front yard with sprinkler system and a 2 Car Garage…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4! This single level 2,179-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-c…
Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside…
Model - The Ely. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fe…
Model: The Genoa Status -Framing Buyers may choose colors prior to 11/22/2021. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: G…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
Pull up and turn around. Up close and beautiful views of the mountain. Walk in to a very cozy livingroom with pellet stove. Open concept to di…
Newly remodeled! RV Parking! Central air! Granite throughout! This beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath 1782 sq ft Elko home beams with owner pride. Home o…