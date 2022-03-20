3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $300,000

Welcome to this well-loved and beautifully maintained 3-bed, 2-bath manufactured home, located on 1.14 acres in Kittridge Canyon. The home has an enclosed foyer that doubles as a mudroom. Plenty of room for the family with vaulted ceilings, a family room, living room, formal dining room, and a spacious kitchen that hosts a welcoming breakfast bar and dining space. The property features a 2 car detached garage that is fully finished, a storage shed with power, and a covered back patio perfect for outdoor entertaining! The beautiful front yard has a secret park surrounded by mature trees that provide privacy and is maintained with an automatic sprinkler system. Call today to view this home!