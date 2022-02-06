3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $309,000

Welcome to this 3555 Desert Plains Ave this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to many amenities and is also close to fun adventure areas by North 5th St. This home is on a large corner lot with RV parking. The back yard is large and spacious, fully fenced and features two gate accesses from either side. As you enter the home you will find a cozy sitting room. Upstairs you will find the kitchen with beautiful stainless steel appliances, right off the kitchen there is large deck great for entertaining. All rooms are located on one level upstairs with a full bathroom. Downstairs features a family room, a full bathroom and large laundry room/storage area.