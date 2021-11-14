3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

Welcome to 1395 Arroyo Seco Cir. This gorgeous home is move in ready with all the amenities a homebuyer is looking for. As you pull up to this one level home you will notice the fully landscaped front yard, beautiful vinyl fencing, RV/Boat parking, and big corner lot with plenty of parking on the side as well. Inside this spacious home you have a large living room, generous sized kitchen and dining, all open concept, perfect for entertaining. There are 3 bedrooms with a very nice size master suite, walk in closet, and beautiful master bathroom with double sinks, jetted tub, and walk in shower. This home was built in 2010 but has been maintained so well that it feels updated and new. The fully fenced backyard is a nice size with a cement patio and has a lovely lawn thanks to the automatic sprinkler system. This home is located near schools and just walking distance to shopping centers. You aren't going to want to miss out on this amazing home, see it before its gone!