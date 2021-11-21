Owner pride is an understatement in this beautiful Elko tree St 3 bed 2.5 bath 2240 sq ft home. Located on a corner lot in a peaceful neighborhood this home is move in ready. Formal living room with a large picture window with tons of natural light! Kitchen boasts matching appliances and beautiful white tile backsplash. Dining area just off of kitchen. Spacious bedrooms all on main level with large closets and Master boasts a master bathroom with shower and single sink vanity. Fully finished basement has a large family room ideal for a man cave or a theatre room. Half bath, large laundry room and another room downstairs perfect for an office/den or craft room. Owners were meticulous with home care and keep up with logs for every step of maintenance of items such as furnace, water heater etc. Sun room just off of kitchen and a cover back patio leading to the yard. Pristine fully landscaped font and back yard has been cared for by owner with love and it shows! Back yard is fully fenced. 2 car garage with a man door leading to back porch and sun room making bringing in groceries a breeze! Home has central air! Close to schools, shopping, and the park just a block away. Its a must see
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $333,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on a spacious 1.27 acre lot. Located on a dead end street & back to open space! Lg …
I am sure you have driven by this home at some point in your life and thought how adorable and well kept it is, TRUE pride in ownership from o…
PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on beautiful Elko Golf Course. View this stunning 3-level home with Breathtaki…
As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…
Model: The Yerington Model Status - Foundation. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water soft…
Model: The Mesquite Status -4 Way. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Esc…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter …
Model: The Spring Creek Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Grani…
Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4! This single level 2,179-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-c…