 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $334,900

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $334,900

Bailey Homes' beautiful Sequoia Townhome floorplan located in Autumn Colors Subdivision. This unit is on Mountain City Hwy. Side. open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceilings on both levels, luxury cabinets, granite countertops, Luxury Vinyl Plank on main floor, Porcelain tile in upstairs baths and laundry, executive trim, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete landscaping and fencing, and much more. Pictures are of same model on different lot with different selections. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $650,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $650,000

Prime Elko Summit Estates home. Constructed of Quad-Loc insulated concrete from the footings to roof trusses which insures energy efficiency q…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $382,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $382,000

Model - The Ely. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fe…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $494,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $494,000

Model: The Zephyr Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water softener, water…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,400

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,400

Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter …

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $468,554

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $468,554

Welcome to the Merwin Home 5! This 2,029-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms along with a 523SF 2-car garage. Enter through an 8ft…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $350,000

Model: The Topaz RV Parking Optional Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fea…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News