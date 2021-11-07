3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $334,900

Bailey Homes' beautiful Sequoia Townhome floorplan located in Autumn Colors Subdivision. This unit is on Mountain City Hwy. Side. open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceilings on both levels, luxury cabinets, granite countertops, Luxury Vinyl Plank on main floor, Porcelain tile in upstairs baths and laundry, executive trim, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete landscaping and fencing, and much more. Pictures are of same model on different lot with different selections. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify.