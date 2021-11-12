Model: The Mesquite Status - Foundation.Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,600
Related to this story
Most Popular
As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…
This 2011 Arnold Beck built construction home is located in a desirable location of the Horse Palace Spring Creek area on 2.2 acres with a 150…
Welcome Home! This well maintained Town Home Features, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, fenced front yard with sprinkler system and a 2 Car Garage…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4! This single level 2,179-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-c…
Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside…
Model - The Ely. RV Parking Optional. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fe…
Model: The Genoa Status -Framing Buyers may choose colors prior to 11/22/2021. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: G…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
Pull up and turn around. Up close and beautiful views of the mountain. Walk in to a very cozy livingroom with pellet stove. Open concept to di…
Newly remodeled! RV Parking! Central air! Granite throughout! This beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath 1782 sq ft Elko home beams with owner pride. Home o…