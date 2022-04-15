3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $349,900

Bailey Homes' beautiful Sequoia Townhome floorplan located in Autumn Colors Subdivision. This unit is only 6 months old and like new. Open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceilings on both levels. Granite countertops throughout, Luxury Vinyl Plank on main floor, Porcelain tile in upstairs baths and laundry, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete Xeriscape landscaping and vinyl fencing. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify.