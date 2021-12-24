 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Elko.AnthemBroadband.com

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

Welcome home to this 1,800+ sq ft home located in the Copper Trails subdivision! Upon entering, you'll enjoy the open living area with a gorgeous fireplace, beautiful flooring throughout & a kitchen that's perfect for your gatherings! The kitchen boasts upgraded granite countertops & a raised breakfast bar. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms (& the laundry room for added convenience)! The master suite has elegant tray ceilings and the master bathroom features dual vanities, an over-sized walk-in shower with frameless door, custom tile & dual shower-heads plus an enormous closet! Outside, you'll appreciate a private, fully fenced backyard with a cement patio area. The garage is heated and other upgrades include a "speak easy' style door, prairie grid windows, extra exterior lighting in eaves & more!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $339,000

Just perfect! Here's the home you've been waiting for;..... Updated and lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home! Granite, hardwood, tile...…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $325,000

Welcome to 383 Poplar Drive, a well desired location, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 additional rooms a…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $412,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $412,000

Model: The Yerington Status - Foundation Stage Buyer may choose colors up to 10/22/21. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 1/10/22. Standard…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,000

Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water …

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $445,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $445,000

Model: The Amargosa Status - Not permitted. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $215,000

This adorable tree street home has been remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgrad…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News