Welcome home to this 1,800+ sq ft home located in the Copper Trails subdivision! Upon entering, you'll enjoy the open living area with a gorgeous fireplace, beautiful flooring throughout & a kitchen that's perfect for your gatherings! The kitchen boasts upgraded granite countertops & a raised breakfast bar. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms (& the laundry room for added convenience)! The master suite has elegant tray ceilings and the master bathroom features dual vanities, an over-sized walk-in shower with frameless door, custom tile & dual shower-heads plus an enormous closet! Outside, you'll appreciate a private, fully fenced backyard with a cement patio area. The garage is heated and other upgrades include a "speak easy' style door, prairie grid windows, extra exterior lighting in eaves & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just perfect! Here's the home you've been waiting for;..... Updated and lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath, ranch style home! Granite, hardwood, tile...…
Welcome to 383 Poplar Drive, a well desired location, this home has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main level and 2 additional rooms a…
Model: The Yerington Status - Foundation Stage Buyer may choose colors up to 10/22/21. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 1/10/22. Standard…
Model: The Spring Creek II Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors and options prior to 10/15/2021. Price includes water softener, water …
Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 1856 of livable sq/ft on 2.35 acres. This home is beaming with pride of ownership! T…
STUNNING HOME IS BACK ON THE MARKET, NO FAULT OF THE SELLERS! It is a storybook home with wrap around porch is ready for a new family! The int…
Model: The Amargosa Status - Not permitted. Price includes water softener, water filter and reverse osmosis system. Standard features: Granite…
New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association, with PRIVATE WELL! This is the Verdi Model with an open floor plan, 3…
Welcome to this ranch style home that features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with open floorplan and vaulted ceilings with a view of the Ruby mountains. …
This adorable tree street home has been remodeled, with a beautiful kitchen featuring granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgrad…