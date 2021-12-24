3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $365,000

Welcome home to this 1,800+ sq ft home located in the Copper Trails subdivision! Upon entering, you'll enjoy the open living area with a gorgeous fireplace, beautiful flooring throughout & a kitchen that's perfect for your gatherings! The kitchen boasts upgraded granite countertops & a raised breakfast bar. Upstairs you'll find 3 large bedrooms (& the laundry room for added convenience)! The master suite has elegant tray ceilings and the master bathroom features dual vanities, an over-sized walk-in shower with frameless door, custom tile & dual shower-heads plus an enormous closet! Outside, you'll appreciate a private, fully fenced backyard with a cement patio area. The garage is heated and other upgrades include a "speak easy' style door, prairie grid windows, extra exterior lighting in eaves & more!