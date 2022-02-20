3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $374,700

Model: The Whitney Status - Foundation. Buyers can select color options. Estimated Close of Escrow date TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.