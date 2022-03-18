Model: The Whitney Status - Foundation. Buyers can select color options. Estimated Close of Escrow date TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $387,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Welcome to this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for a GREAT price! As you enter, there is a cute entry way area for you to hang your jack…
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on 1 acre and features unobstructed views of the beautiful Ruby Mountains. The home features a pellet stov…
Model: The Hawthorne with Unfinished Basement Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Pric…
Beautiful 4 bed 3.5 bath Elko home. Owner pride is apparent in this well maintained and cared for home. Formal living room offers real hard wo…
Well-kept home! This cute little home offers a great floor plan! Addition on home adds a nice master bedroom and bathroom with a walk-in showe…
Adorable home with stunning views of the Ruby Mountains, on a corner lot! This 3 bed 2 bath home sits on almost an acre and a half, has fencin…