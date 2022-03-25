This immaculate Aspen floorplan by Bailey Homes is gorgeous and offers a large open living space with beautiful flooring & is upgraded nicely! The kitchen boasts an oversized island, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, two pantries & the stainless steel appliances all stay - check out that fridge! The master bedroom offers trey ceilings, a large closet & the ensuite offers double sinks, tile shower & a large jetted tub! Upstairs you'll find the 3rd bedroom plus a den that's perfect for a TV room or office. Outside, the fully fenced backyard offers a patio area plus a large covered deck while still leaving plenty of room for a pool or playground! This great home was built in 2018 and is over 1,700 sq ft with a triple car garage - conveniently located near shopping & schools - put it on your list of homes to see today!
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $387,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with ove…
Welcome to this charming brick home in the heart of town. House sits on a lot that is fenced, has sprinklers, alley access to the two car gara…
New Construction home that will sit on 1.78 acres with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Elko Grande 2 Model that offers a …
A whole lot of Real Estate you wont want to miss out on!!! This large beautiful home has sooooo much to offer- 6 bedrooms 4 full bathrooms, a …
Welcome to this well-loved and beautifully maintained 3-bed, 2-bath manufactured home, located on 1.14 acres in Kittridge Canyon. The home has…
Beautiful, fully remodeled home located on a corner lot in a desirable Elko, Nevada neighborhood. With 5 beds and 3 bathrooms, the main level …
Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Tape & Texture. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be cha…
Welcome to this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse for a GREAT price! As you enter, there is a cute entry way area for you to hang your jack…
Model: The Ely Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops…
Watch the 4th of July fireworks from the front deck of this lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. This multilevel home features, a living room, kitch…