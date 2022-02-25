3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $405,000

Stop what you're doing and come see this gorgeous home today! Spectacular, newer 3/2 home in Hamilton Stage. Inside, you'll fall in love with the dramatic 9 ft ceilings and spacious living room. Just to the left of the living room is a kitchen that's to die for! Granite counters, a huge island, tons of storage in beautiful cabinetry and access to the backyard! The master bodes a trey ceiling, walk in closet and large master bath with oversized tub. The two extra bedrooms and bathroom are located on the opposite side of the home, giving you privacy in the master. Outside, there's plenty of room for entertaining in the fully fenced backyard. Owners recently put sod in the backyard, a sprinkler system, a covered gazebo and newly planted trees. And the VIEWS are absolutely breathtaking! There's also a large 2 car garage and plenty of parking for all your toys! This home is immaculate and won't last long! Call for your own private showing today!