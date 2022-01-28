 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $426,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $426,000

The Genoa Status - Permitting. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Vinyl plank flooring, granite countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $255,000

Check out this great tree street home that would be the best investment! This home is just under 1200 sq ft with an unfinished basement for st…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $312,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $312,000

Welcome to this 3555 Desert Plains Ave this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to many amenities and is also close to fun adventure areas…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $305,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $305,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News