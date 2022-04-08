Like new 3 bed 2 bath Elko home. Open concept layout! Spacious living room, dining room area. and kitchen tied seamlessly together as one with tiled floor, vaulted ceilings and over sized center kitchen island. Kitchen boasts matching stainless steel appliances; electric glass top range and oven with over head vent, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Tons of counter space and cabinets and hideaway walk in pantry This home offers spacious bedrooms and main bath with tub shower combo and single vanity sink. Master is large and master bath is stunning with stand alone tub, glass shower and double sink vanity. This home rests on a 10 acre lot with a breathtaking view of the Rubies. Home boasts insulated 3 car garage, metal roof, and a/c.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $428,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Introducing this beautiful, fully remodeled 2-bed, 3.5-bath condo located right on the Ruby View Golf Course. This elegant home offers granite…
This charming 3 bed/2 bath Tree Street home is ready for a new owner! Located in the heart of Elko just minutes from EVERYTHING, this corner l…
Amazing 4/2 Tree Street Home on huge corner lot! This home is absolutely STUNNING!!! Right when you walk in, your jaw will drop. The owner has…
Breathtaking 6 bedroom, 3 bath, 4177 sq ft 3 story Elko home located on a fully fenced, fully landscaped corner lot. Spacious kitchen with ove…
Welcome to this large beautiful home, very close to the Marina. This home offers 4 bedroom 3 bath and ample amount of living space! Soft close…
Back on the market-at no fault of the seller. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home features vaulted ceiling in the Living/dining room and kitchen. Newer…
New Construction home that will sit on 1.78 acres with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Elko Grande 2 Model that offers a …
Pride of ownership is evident in this great home - starting with the new paint on the exterior, updated metal roof & mature landscaping th…
Adorable home for sale, close to all amenities in Spring Creek. Home was remodeled less than 4 years ago when the current sellers bought it, a…