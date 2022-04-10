New Construction home that will sit on a 1.86 acre corner lot with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Verdi Model that offers a very spacious open living, dining, & kitchen, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry, oversized & insulated 3 car garage, covered front porch and covered back patio. Beautiful, CUSTOM BUILT cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & water proof flooring, thick 50oz carpet, UPGRADED & LARGER size windows, keyless entry on all exterior doors, & plenty of LED lighting throughout. Master bedroom with tray ceiling, tile bath/shower, & walk in closet. Feel less stressed with LOW utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, heated/cooled crawlspace, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall superior built home! Finished interior/exterior pictures are from some of our other properties. Construction by Gold Town Builders LLC. Estimated time of completion July 2022. Agent and owner are related.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $480,000
-
- Updated
