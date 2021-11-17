PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on beautiful Elko Golf Course. View this stunning 3-level home with Breathtaking Views of the Ruby Mountains with so many custom and unique features that you are sure to love! Be greeted by an Elegant entry with chandelier overhead, a marble floored interior,, Living and Dining that leads you to beautiful city and mountain views from the large rear deck. Modern kitchen with center island just off the main great room for casual family fun with gas fireplace, dramatic vaulted ceilings. The Upper level has 2 spacious bedroom suites. The lower level includes another bedroom, full bathroom, extra storage space and a large family room that opens to an outside patio. Park your golf cart and ride out to the 3rd tee box! A brand new 30-yr roof with architectural shingles. This property was formerly a duplex, received necessary legal approval to be converted to a condominium, common interest area includes cost of lawn maintenance shared .Listing agent is an Owner of this property.
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $525,000
