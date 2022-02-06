 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $545,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $545,000

Come see this lovely home right at the base of the Ruby Mountains on over 10 acres in a highly desired area of Lamoille. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1852 livable sq/ft, built in 2003, has a private well, septic system, large vaulted ceilings and windows, a pellet stove, and central air. Enjoy those big beautiful windows facing the majestic Ruby Mountains right outside of your front door. Take in the GORGEOUS valley views while you drink your coffee inside the sun room. Homes in this area do not come up for sale very often, get this one while you can!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $511,600

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $511,600

Model: The Zephyr w Covered Patio Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $479,000

Wow! Located in a cul-de-sac with an oversized lot, this gorgeous home has hardly been lived in! You will love the large open living area with…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $330,000

Buyers Dream! This is a turnkey home, ready to move into! When you first enter the front door, you will notice the beautiful Wood fireplace wi…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $420,100

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $420,100

Model - The Yerington. with Covered Patio.Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard fea…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,400

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,400

Model: The Overton 2022 - Status -Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,400

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $609,400

Model: The Overton 2022 - Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Grani…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News