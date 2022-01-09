Come see this lovely home right at the base of the Ruby Mountains on over 10 acres in a highly desired area of Lamoille. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1852 livable sq/ft, built in 2003, has a private well, septic system, large vaulted ceilings and windows, a pellet stove, and central air. Enjoy those big beautiful windows facing the majestic Ruby Mountains right outside of your front door. Take in the GORGEOUS valley views while you drink your coffee inside the sun room. Homes in this area do not come up for sale very often, get this one while you can!
3 Bedroom Home in Lamoille - $565,000
