3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $215,000

3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home with a shop on over an acre of land in Spring Creek, NV. This property includes a 30' x 40' insulated shop garage with power. The lot has RV parking, a storage shed, and mature trees. The home has a covered deck and porch. The dining room is framed with cut-out walls that make the living space feel open and airy. Split bedroom floorplan with ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Call today to view this property in person.