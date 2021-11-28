3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home on over an acre of land in Spring Creek, NV. This spacious home has a large living room with a new pellet stove installed on 11/11/2021. The kitchen has a gas stove, dishwasher, island, and skylights. The dining room has new flooring. Split bedroom floorplan with new fixtures in the main bathroom, sink, toilet, and tub. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet. Masterbath has a separate shower and tub with double sinks. The home has vinyl windows. The front of the home has a covered patio. The backyard is fully fenced with a lawn, greenhouse, two sheds, and mature fruit trees. There is a covered deck on the backside of the home for entertaining all year long. A large gate for side by side and RV parking. Call to view this home today.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $220,000
