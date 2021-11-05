3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $235,000

This is a beautiful, very well kept home! Entering through the front door you step into the large living room that offers a very open floor plan into the dining room and the kitchen. In the kitchen is a large island with the sink built in and an extra large over hang for seating. The kitchen also has a beautiful upgraded range hood. The master suite offers a walk in closet and a beautiful master bathroom with a large built in soaker tub, AND a separate tiled shower. The other 2 bedrooms have large walk in closets as well and fresh paint. The fenced yard is perfect for kids or pets. And did we mention that it's all electric?! No propane! This is a must see home that won't last long!