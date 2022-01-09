Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside, the main living area has vaulted ceilings, built-in shelving & a breakfast bar. This home has been very well-cared for and features a touch of vintage throughout. The property features a covered front porch that you can see the Rubies from, a fenced backyard. The detached shop would make a great work area & offers plenty of storage.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $243,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…
Newly remodeled! 3 bed, 2 bath manufactured home, permanently attached on over 2 acres in Osino. This home has just been refinished and is mov…
Model: Lakeridge. Status - Permitting. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite countertops,…
Model: The Zephyr with Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow d…
Beautiful single-family home located in the heart of Elko. Nearby and within only minutes away from all major shops, restaurants, schools, bus…
Model: The Zephyr with Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Standard features: Granite coun…
Model: The Genoa with Unfinished Basement and Covered Patio. Status - Framing. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 04/1…
This well cared for home located on a quiet street is your next home! This amazing 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a living room, dining room, …
Model: The Hawthorne with Unfinished Basement Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Pric…
New Construction home that will sit on a 1.86 acre corner lot with private well, located in Hamilton Stage. This is the Verdi Model that offer…