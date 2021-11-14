3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $245,000

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has updates throughout! It features 2 living areas, one with a wood burning stove for this perfect chilly weather upon us! All the flooring has been replaced throughout the house. Fresh interior and exterior paint. All windows are new (except one). Roof is only 2 years old. Both bathrooms have been completely re-done. Kitchen counter tops have been epoxied. All kitchen appliances and washer and dryer stay. Two sheds in the back stay. Sprinklers system in the front and back yard. Walk-out covered deck in the backyard! Come and take a look!