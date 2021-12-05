 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $245,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $245,000

Huge shop and RV parking too! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home sits on over an acre of land in Spring Creek, NV. The Shop garage is 30' x 40', with two automatic bay doors, and power supplied from the home. The entire backyard is fenced with a large gate for RV access. The home has spacious rooms throughout. Extra-large kitchen with an island and plenty of additional pantry space in the laundry/ mudroom. There is a large hutch in the dining room with built-in cabinets. The master bedroom has two closets, his and hers. The Master bath has a garden tub and a separate shower. This home is priced to sell. Call today to see it in person.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $265,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $265,000

Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new applian…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $546,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $546,000

Model: The Zephyr with unfinished basement Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors.Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,000

3 bed, 2 bath home in the Tree streets. Spacious 1 car garage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Concrete patio. Concrete driveway. Newly remodeled.

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $377,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $377,000

Model: The Lamoille II. Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $383,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $383,000

Model: The Caliente Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News