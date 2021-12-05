3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $245,000

Huge shop and RV parking too! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home sits on over an acre of land in Spring Creek, NV. The Shop garage is 30' x 40', with two automatic bay doors, and power supplied from the home. The entire backyard is fenced with a large gate for RV access. The home has spacious rooms throughout. Extra-large kitchen with an island and plenty of additional pantry space in the laundry/ mudroom. There is a large hutch in the dining room with built-in cabinets. The master bedroom has two closets, his and hers. The Master bath has a garden tub and a separate shower. This home is priced to sell. Call today to see it in person.