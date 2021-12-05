Huge shop and RV parking too! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home sits on over an acre of land in Spring Creek, NV. The Shop garage is 30' x 40', with two automatic bay doors, and power supplied from the home. The entire backyard is fenced with a large gate for RV access. The home has spacious rooms throughout. Extra-large kitchen with an island and plenty of additional pantry space in the laundry/ mudroom. There is a large hutch in the dining room with built-in cabinets. The master bedroom has two closets, his and hers. The Master bath has a garden tub and a separate shower. This home is priced to sell. Call today to see it in person.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Newly remodeled tree street home!! This home has brand new flooring through out , new kitchen cabinets an granite countertops plus new applian…
Beautiful upkept home, pride of ownership reflects throughout the entire home. Main level features master bedroom & bathroom + 2 more bedr…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4.4! This single level 2,391-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2…
Model: The Zephyr with unfinished basement Status - Not permitted. Buyer may choose colors.Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close…
3 bed, 2 bath home in the Tree streets. Spacious 1 car garage. Fenced yard with sprinkler system. Concrete patio. Concrete driveway. Newly remodeled.
New Construction home that sits on 1.7 acres outside of the association with a PRIVATE WELL THAT HAS HIGH QUALITY H20! This is the Verdi Model…
Model: The Lamoille II. Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…
Welcome to 749 Parkridge Pkwy, this 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for a buyer today. Home is in pristine condition, has incredible views of our R…
Welcome to 1056 Tobiano Road This stunning 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 3024 sq. ft. fully fenced home sits on 10 USABLE acres outside of the HOA. T…
Model: The Caliente Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite co…