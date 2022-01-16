 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $250,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $250,000

Welcome to this adorable home with a detached shop ready for its new home owner today! This 3 bed 2 bathroom home has been well cared for, and is super clean! Has a fenced and cross fenced back yard for your pets, a nice sized lot that sits up on a hill with some great views of the Spring Creek Valley. Come take a look today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $400,000

This home is ready for you to move into. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on the main floor. This home comes with a deck and large patio. The walk out b…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $289,900

Welcome to 3507 Desert Plains Ave! This 4 bedroom home is located in a desirable neighborhood near schools and shopping. This home sits on a l…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $270,000

Welcome to this perfect 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! This home has fresh paint and updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout! Large fen…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $711,000

Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $498,000

Model: The Zephyr with Covered Patio. Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price inclu…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News