3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $253,000

Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside, the main living area has vaulted ceilings, built-in shelving & a breakfast bar. This home has been very well-cared for and features a touch of vintage throughout. The property features a covered front porch that you can see the Rubies from, a fenced backyard. The detached shop would make a great work area & offers plenty of storage.