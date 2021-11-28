This move in ready 3/2 manufactured has been well maintained and is ready for you! Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings, 2 livings rooms, a large built in office space and open kitchen with plenty of counter space. The master is spacious and can easily accomodate bigger furniture. It bodes an equally spacious bathroom complete with his and her counters, a garden tub, separate shower and plenty of storage. The 2 extra bedrooms located on the opposite end of the house are both gracious in size as well with nice closets. The laundry room is conviently positioned near the extra rooms and has a door leading out to the covered back deck which is perfect for entertaining. The property is fully fenced, includes a separate 2 car garage, dog run and plenty of room for RV parking and all your toys! The backyard includes a rubber mulched pad which currently holds a wooden playset that sellers are willing to negotiate with the sale of the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity for your own little piece of heaven!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $255,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This charming home is situated just minutes away from schools, shopping & move-in ready! As you enter, you'll enjoy the formal living room…
Model: The Hawthorne Status - Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Granite count…
Upon pulling up you are greeted with an asphalt path to the driveway. This home features 5 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a total of 3,346 sq. …
This gorgeous well kept home is the definition of pride in ownership! Located conveniently in Brookwood Estates close to many amenities. Walki…
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage in Spring Creek, NV. The home features granite countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, soft c…
Owner pride is an understatement in this beautiful Elko tree St 3 bed 2.5 bath 2240 sq ft home. Located on a corner lot in a peaceful neighbor…
Welcome home, 5 bedroom 3.5 bath 3 car garage with RV parking, in a desirable location close to all things in Elko! This braemar built home ha…
New tile in the kitchen. dining room and bathroom, outside new paint roof shingles are new owner is agent on this transaction
Model: The Genoa with unfinished basement. Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors. Estimated Close of Escrow date is 04/15/2022. Stan…
New Construction home that sits on 1.71 acres with charming views! Open floor plan with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an over…