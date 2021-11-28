3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $255,000

This move in ready 3/2 manufactured has been well maintained and is ready for you! Inside you'll find vaulted ceilings, 2 livings rooms, a large built in office space and open kitchen with plenty of counter space. The master is spacious and can easily accomodate bigger furniture. It bodes an equally spacious bathroom complete with his and her counters, a garden tub, separate shower and plenty of storage. The 2 extra bedrooms located on the opposite end of the house are both gracious in size as well with nice closets. The laundry room is conviently positioned near the extra rooms and has a door leading out to the covered back deck which is perfect for entertaining. The property is fully fenced, includes a separate 2 car garage, dog run and plenty of room for RV parking and all your toys! The backyard includes a rubber mulched pad which currently holds a wooden playset that sellers are willing to negotiate with the sale of the home. Don't miss out on this opportunity for your own little piece of heaven!