Welcome to 749 Parkridge Pkwy, this 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for a buyer today. Home is in pristine condition, has incredible views of our Ruby Mountains and a detached shop. Master suite has new flooring put in, crown molding through out home new blinds that stay, roof was done within the last 5 years, and a nice vinyl privacy fencing around the back yard!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $275,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is located on a spacious 1.27 acre lot. Located on a dead end street & back to open space! Lg …
I am sure you have driven by this home at some point in your life and thought how adorable and well kept it is, TRUE pride in ownership from o…
PRICE LOWERED TO SELL FAST! MUST SEE this beautiful custom home on beautiful Elko Golf Course. View this stunning 3-level home with Breathtaki…
As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…
Model: The Yerington Model Status - Foundation. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water soft…
Model: The Mesquite Status -4 Way. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Esc…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 1! This single level 2,204-SF floor plan offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a 859-SF 3-car garage. Enter …
Model: The Spring Creek Status - Not Permitted. Buyer may choose colors up to. Estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: Grani…
Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4! This single level 2,179-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-c…