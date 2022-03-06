 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $279,000

Welcome to 126 Glenvista Dr.! This cute home is situated on 2.2 acres and has the most beautiful view of the Ruby Mountains! The house sits back on an paved driveway. This house has 3 large bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with gorgeous custom wood fixtures. You'll love the open floor plan with the spacious living room that flows into the kitchen and dining room. There are two work sheds to the side of the house and a wood storage shed in the back for the brand new wood burning stove that keeps the house cozy through the winter months. The yard is fenced for pets and even has a sprinkler system! Don't wait to see this great buy! Make your appointment today!

