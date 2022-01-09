Home sits on a cul de sac close to the marina. Large corner parcel fully fenced. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Newer pellet stove. Tiled floors and all appliances stay including the stacking washer and dryer with no warranties. Septic has been pumped and inspected. Back porch is being replaced. Some sheds will stay. Will make a great starter.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $287,000
