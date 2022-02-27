 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $290,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $290,000

Welcome to 440 Flora Drive - a 1,941 sq. ft., 3-bed, 2-bath home bordering the Spring Creek Golf Course. This property features an updated kitchen and appliances, a newly renovated main bathroom and sunroom. The living area is complete with beautiful bay windows, letting in lots of natural light. The perfect backyard for family and entertaining awaits, with a pergola-covered patio, dog run, grass, and trees. RV/boat parking pad is located on the east side of the house, opposite the driveway. Don't wait on this listing and schedule a showing today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $345,000

**MULTIPLE OFFERS, FINAL DAY OF SHOWINGS 2/16. This gorgeous home is located in the desired "LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION' of Elko! Not far fr…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $504,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $504,900

Located behind Home Depot off of Celtic Way. This 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home puts all the entertaining space on the main level and bedr…

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $370,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $370,000

Model: The Sparks RV Parking Optional Status - Permitting. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard featu…

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, g…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News