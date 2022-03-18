 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $300,000

ALL ELECTRIC 3 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home! Along the front of the home, you have green grass, trees, and a darling fence to add extra curb appeal. Entering the home you have a large living area leading to the master suite featuring a walk-in closet, garden tub, and stand-up shower. Off the main living room is a bonus family room! On the other end of the home, you have two large bedrooms and an additional full bathroom. The kitchen features a rustic breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & lots of cabinets. All NEW kitchen appliances that stay with the home. Mud room/laundry room that leads right to the backyard! Off the bonus family room, you also have double sliding doors that lead you out to the new (built summer of 2020) covered patio to enjoy evening gatherings, a fully fenced back yard with trees. Internet fiber optic has been run to the home and the provider is Anthem Broadband. Detached 624 Sq ft side shop with electricity. This large lot has an abundance of space for your camper, and all your outdoor toys!

