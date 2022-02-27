3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $315,000

This beautiful home sits on 4.77 acres of some of spring creeks finest land with an amazing view of the ruby mountains from the front porch Built in a quiet neighborhood you can easily escape to your peaceful home while still being five minutes away from gas and groceries A short fifteen minute drive will land you in Elko where there are many options for dining and shopping This quaint home truly feels like a little piece of heaven and is not at all lacking in character with custom built ins Bright Dining Room Large Soaking Tub and an updated Kitchen this three bedroom two bath is a perfect fit for a new owner looking for peace, quiet, amazing views and uniqueness. owner is an agent