3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $325,000

Check out this single level home with 1550+ square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Large open living area plus a conveniently located laundry room. Split bedroom floor plan all this is situated on 2 acres with a great view of the mountains.

