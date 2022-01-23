Check out this single level home with 1550+ square feet of living space that includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Large open living area plus a conveniently located laundry room. Split bedroom floor plan all this is situated on 2 acres with a great view of the mountains.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $325,000
