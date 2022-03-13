 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $329,900

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $329,900

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on 1 acre and features unobstructed views of the beautiful Ruby Mountains. The home features a pellet stove in the living room to heat the open floor plan and split bedrooms. Bay windows off of the kitchen provide an incredible view to enjoy your morning coffee! The kitchen features bar seating along with a moveable island. The laundry room off of the kitchen provides ample storage space along with an additional sink. Covered patio in both the front and back of the house, with access to the back from the master bedroom. The views on this house are incredible, don't miss your chance to see it!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $245,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $245,000

This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in Elko, NV. This luxurious townhome has tile flooring throughout the downstairs. The kitchen features…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $220,000

This cute, clean home sits on a large corner lot within walking distance to downtown Elko. New paint and updates in the main area. 2 bedrooms …

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $397,800

3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $397,800

Model: The Mesquite. RV Parking Optional Status - Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard…

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $742,580

6 Bedroom Home in Elko - $742,580

Model: The Genoa with Finished Basement. Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News