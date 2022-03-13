This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home sits on 1 acre and features unobstructed views of the beautiful Ruby Mountains. The home features a pellet stove in the living room to heat the open floor plan and split bedrooms. Bay windows off of the kitchen provide an incredible view to enjoy your morning coffee! The kitchen features bar seating along with a moveable island. The laundry room off of the kitchen provides ample storage space along with an additional sink. Covered patio in both the front and back of the house, with access to the back from the master bedroom. The views on this house are incredible, don't miss your chance to see it!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $329,900
