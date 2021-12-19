3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $330,000

Welcome to this ranch style home that features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with open floorplan and vaulted ceilings with a view of the Ruby mountains. Woodstove in the living room will keep the house cozy in the winter months, kitchen has tile countertops and a raised breakfast bar, sliding glass door off the dining room to the back deck, spacious main bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bath with double vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Laundry/mud room is off garage entry, asphalt driveway, central air, storage shed