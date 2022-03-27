3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $339,000

Adorable home for sale, close to all amenities in Spring Creek. Home was remodeled less than 4 years ago when the current sellers bought it, all newer flooring, appliances, and paint! This home offers two living areas, the one downstairs has a pellet stove to help heat the entire home, sellers said they use that to mainly heat the entire home using very little propane! Make this cute home a must see before its gone!** All inspections have been done, and all items found on home inspection have been repaired, willl literally only need an appraisal at this point to close**