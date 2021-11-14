3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $339,900

Pride of home ownership shows in this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, and 1732-SF home. As soon as you enter the front door you'll see the sprawling main living areas. The living room is very open w/ a pellet stove to keep you warm, and wrap around windows with stunning views of the Rubies. Dining room features a slider to the covered back patio. Go over to the updated kitchen and see the endless cabinets, solid surface counter tops, and all the appliances stay! 3 stairs down to a half bathroom that opens into your laundry room. Family room down stairs is oversized and ready for entertainment w/ a pellet stove and a slider out to the back patio that leads to the established yard. Upstairs has two bedrooms that are nice sized w/ great closets. Master bedroom is huge with a master ensuite. Master ensuite has double sinks, glass shower door and a large walk-in closet. This yard is manicured w/ mature trees and grass. Full sprinkler system, drip system, and curbing. The back yard is fully fenced w/stunning views of the Rubies! Thats not all! There is a fenced area for dogs, horseshoe area, a playhouse with slide, and a SHED on a concrete slab!. Schedule a showing today!