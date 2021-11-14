Pride of home ownership shows in this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom, and 1732-SF home. As soon as you enter the front door you'll see the sprawling main living areas. The living room is very open w/ a pellet stove to keep you warm, and wrap around windows with stunning views of the Rubies. Dining room features a slider to the covered back patio. Go over to the updated kitchen and see the endless cabinets, solid surface counter tops, and all the appliances stay! 3 stairs down to a half bathroom that opens into your laundry room. Family room down stairs is oversized and ready for entertainment w/ a pellet stove and a slider out to the back patio that leads to the established yard. Upstairs has two bedrooms that are nice sized w/ great closets. Master bedroom is huge with a master ensuite. Master ensuite has double sinks, glass shower door and a large walk-in closet. This yard is manicured w/ mature trees and grass. Full sprinkler system, drip system, and curbing. The back yard is fully fenced w/stunning views of the Rubies! Thats not all! There is a fenced area for dogs, horseshoe area, a playhouse with slide, and a SHED on a concrete slab!. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
As you pull up to the home you will notice the asphalt driveway, that leads you to the house tucked away on top of the hill leaving you with a…
Welcome Home! This well maintained Town Home Features, 3 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Bathrooms, fenced front yard with sprinkler system and a 2 Car Garage…
Welcome to the Merwin Home 4! This single level 2,179-SF floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms along with a combined 1029-SF in the 2-c…
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 3 car garage in Spring Creek, NV. The home features granite countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, soft c…
Located on a corner lot on over 1.5 acres, this home has been nicely maintained and includes a large carport, shed & detached shop! Inside…
Model: The Yerington Model Status - Foundation. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Price includes water soft…
This 2011 Arnold Beck built construction home is located in a desirable location of the Horse Palace Spring Creek area on 2.2 acres with a 150…
Model: The Mesquite Status -4 Way. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. The estimated Close of Esc…
Model - The Lamoille II. Status - Complete. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in…
Model: The Genoa Status -Framing Buyers may choose colors prior to 11/22/2021. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Standard features: G…