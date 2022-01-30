3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $345,000

Ruby Mountain Views galore! This awesome Arnold Beck Built home built in 2012, offers a tranquil living atmosphere in a cul-de-sac location. The covered porch welcomes you into the expansive living room with vaulted ceilings, wood stove, & open floor concept to the dining/kitchen. Beautiful wood cabinets, granite counters, pantry, you'll even enjoy doing dishes as you gaze out onto the majestic Rubies! Main bedroom has a walk-in closet, even more views of the Rubies, bathroom with granite & double sinks and a tub/shower combo. The other two bedrooms are overly spacious & have built-ins in the closets. Off the 2-car tandem garage (726sqft for so much storage options!). Outside you'll find a fenced-in yard, grass, deck and patio, chicken coup, & wood storage shed that all stay! Full stucco exterior. Pergo floor just installed in living/entryway, tile flooring in bathrooms, kitchen, laundry, & carpet in bedrooms. This must-see home needs to be on your list to see today!