Check out this very clean immaculate move-in ready home! This home has plenty of storage, with wire surround sound speakers to stay. Large 3 car garage, walk-in pantry, customized barn door in the master. You'll love the vaulted ceilings and the open floor plan on this home. Backyard includes a covered back patio with wired for your own speakers, includes a nice mix of gravel and yard, oh and the playground in the backyard stays! The washer and dryer will also stay with an acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $345,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
3 Bedroom, 2 bath non-permanent manufactured home with easy access, conveniently located next to Southfork Reservoir. Horse property with appr…
Walk into this Charming, Remodeled, Move in Ready Home that has been very well maintained and offers 360 degree views. From the moment you ent…
The Waterford Model. All of the HIGH QUALITY construction standards this builder is known for. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home sits on a corner lot…
Check out this gorgeous, well maintained home! 175 Country Club Pkwy is READY for you! This is a Eureka floor plan built by Arnold Beck Constr…
The Canyon floor plan built by Braemar Construction 2018 offers both luxury and design. This well maintained home sits on a larger corner lot.…
Newly renovated home in Elko is a Gem! This 4 bedroom, 2 Full bath home features, new carpeting, cabinetry, luxury vinyl, fixtures, paint and …
Model: The Zephyr with Full Finished Basement! Status -Not Permitted. Buyers may choose colors. The estimated Close of Escrow date is TBD. Sta…
Introducing the Elko Grande, that sits on 2.27 acres outside of the Spring Creek Association with a PRIVATE WELL! This floor plan offers a ver…
Welcome to this 3555 Desert Plains Ave this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located close to many amenities and is also close to fun adventure areas…
Welcome to this adorable home with a detached shop ready for its new home owner today! This 3 bed 2 bathroom home has been well cared for, and…