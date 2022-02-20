 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $345,000

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located where peace meets charming! Fully renovated/remodeled kitchen & dining with all new flooring, countertops, backsplash, sink, faucet, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures & trimmed ceiling! Living area with a natural wood burning stove that circulates the cozy heat ALL throughout! Spacious master bedroom and bath with remodeled, beautiful tiled shower. Both master and main bathrooms have double sinks, plenty of counter space, lighting & storage! Oversized laundry with utility sink. You can relax and/or sleep comfortably with ceiling fans in every room! 2 car garage with shelving and refrigerator. Front yard with covered front porch, landscaping, mature trees, and a garden area. Fully fenced backyard with deck that walks out from dining room. Automatic sprinkling system installed in both the front and back of property as well as electrical fencing. Driveway has been graded/graveled which makes for an easy entrance! Come take a look!

