3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $349,000

Beautifully maintained 3 bed/2 bath home with oversized 3 car garage. Inside, you'll love the spacious entryway with gorgeous wainscotting and access to a den/office. The open concept living/dining/kitchen space is perfect for entertaining. Owner recently put gorgeous LVP flooring in as well. Kitchen bodes plenty of cabinet space with access to the backyard. 3 nice sized rooms are located on the opposite end of the home. Master includes a separate shower with large garden tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. Outside, you'll enjoy beautiful views from a covered patio, a storage shed, playground equipment and trampoline. There's plenty of space to park all your toys in the 3 car garage or on the side of the house as well! This home won't last long!