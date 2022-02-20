 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $349,000

Beautifully maintained 3 bed/2 bath home with oversized 3 car garage. Inside, you'll love the spacious entryway with gorgeous wainscotting and access to a den/office. The open concept living/dining/kitchen space is perfect for entertaining. Owner recently put gorgeous LVP flooring in as well. Kitchen bodes plenty of cabinet space with access to the backyard. 3 nice sized rooms are located on the opposite end of the home. Master includes a separate shower with large garden tub, double vanity and walk-in closet. Outside, you'll enjoy beautiful views from a covered patio, a storage shed, playground equipment and trampoline. There's plenty of space to park all your toys in the 3 car garage or on the side of the house as well! This home won't last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900

4 Bedroom Home in Elko - $359,900

Come see this beautiful 4 bed/3.5 bath townhome! You'll love the bright and airy, open concept living/dining/kitchen and all the gorgeous cabi…

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $189,000

2 Bedroom Home in Elko - $189,000

Welcome to 552 S. 7th St, This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home is 1036 sq ft and is ready for you to make it your own. This home is located close to…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $549,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $614,900

5 Bedroom Home in Elko - $614,900

The BELFAST MODEL is a spacious 5 bedroom home with open living design. 9' ceilings throughout with a 10' tray ceilings (see floor plans). A l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News